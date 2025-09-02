College football top 25 rankings 2025: AP Top 25 Poll released for Week 2
By Josh Sanchez
It's that time of year again with the 2025 college football season officially underway. After a tumultuous Week 1 full of upsets and unpredictable moments, the newest top 25 rankings have been unveiled ahead of Week 2.
From top-ranked Texas going down to No. 8 Alabama being upset by unranked Florida State, there was going to be some reshuffling of the deck at the top of the rankings.
On Tuesday, September 2, the Associated Press dropped the latest AP Top 25 poll to give us a first look at just how wrong the preseason predictions were.
MORE: College football top 25 rankings 2025: Coaches Poll released for Week 2
Where does your favorite team stand in the updated AP Poll?
A full look at the AP Top 25 poll for Week 2 of the 2025 college football season can be seen below.
MORE: AP Top 25 voter shares college football rankings ballot after Week 1
2025 AP Top 25 Poll rankings- Week 2
The AP Top 25 college football rankings will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET. Post will be updated when the poll becomes available.
The Associated Press rankings carry more weight than polls like the Coaches Poll and FWAA Poll, as they are part of the deciding factor on which teams reach the College Football Playoff. The Coaches Poll, which is not part of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s formula to determine the four teams that will compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship, is voted on by 65 FBS head coaches.
The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950.
