NFL teams with best championship odds to win 2025 Super Bowl trophy
By Matt Reed
The 2025 NFL season kicks off Thursday night when the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles prepare to defend their Super Bowl title from a season ago against the Dallas Cowboys, but for 31 other teams chasing down the Birds there will be big expectations in place to hoist the championship.
RELATED: Scott Hanson reveals disappointing update for NFL RedZone in 2025
FanDuel Sportsbook released its odds for the 2025 season, including a full list for which ones have the best opportunity to win the Super Bowl, and while the Eagles are still in the top spot they aren't the only team holding the position.
The Eagles are tied with the Baltimore Ravens at +700 odds, while the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions round out the top five. Meanwhile, the team with the biggest longshot odds is the New Orleans Saints at +40000.
While Jalen Hurts and the Eagles certainly have the roster to put together another Super Bowl run in 2025, there are a number of other NFC competitors lumped together in the top 10 of these odds, with the Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams all firmly in the mix with +2000 odds or better.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Latest CFB rankings, Johnny Football still bitter, and more
CFB: College football top 25 rankings 2025: AP Top 25 Poll released for Week 2
MLB: 'There's punches being thrown': Wild brawl erupts after Rafael Devers homer
NFL: Major overtime rule change to remember before start of 2025 NFL season
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN reveals 2025 'ManningCast' slate with 12 NFL games for Eli, Peyton Manning
VIRAL: Kay Adams stunned by Green Bay Packers fan's tattoo in honor of Micah Parsons trade