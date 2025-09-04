Los Angeles Clippers officially address Kawhi Leonard-Steve Ballmer $28 million controversy
The NBA world was stunned on Wednesday with news of a potential scandal involving Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Pablo Torre reported that the former 2-time NBA Finals MVP had been paid $28 million by a FinTech company in an endorsement deal.
What makes this story controversial is that, as per Torre, Leonard never actually endorsed anything for the company. Aspiration was an environment-focused company that had Steve Ballmer's backing. The report went on to suggest that Kawhi's deal with them was a way to get paid while circumventing the league's salary cap.
RELATED: Clippers owner gave Kawhi Leonard a phony $28 million job to elude salary cap: report
This is a massive claim, as it could have terrible ramifications for both the Clippers and Leonard should it turn out to be true. For now, though, the Clippers have released an official statement seemingly clearing up the matter.
To summarize, the team suggested that Ballmer is the one who had been defrauded by Aspiration, which recently filed for bankruptcy. They are claiming that Leonard's endorsement deal with the company is standard practice, as companies often sign deals with teams and their star players.
It's safe to say that the league will investigate this situation independently, no matter what the involved parties say. For their part, the Clippers have made their official stance clear as day. What happens next remains to be seen, and the basketball world will be waiting to learn the truth.
