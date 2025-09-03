'There's punches being thrown': Wild MLB brawl erupts after Rafael Devers homer
A wild brawl erupted between the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies in the first inning of Tuesday's game in Denver, Colorado.
Giants star Rafael Devers hit Rockies starter Kyle Freeland's seventh pitch of the game into the right-field bleachers. Freeland yelled at Devers, who yelled back at Freeland, and before long both benches had emptied as players poured on to the infield.
"Freeland was unhappy, and now we've got punches being thrown," said Rockies play-by-play man Drew Goodman.
MORE: A Red Sox pitcher received a threat against his dog via wife's social media
An awkward scene erupted after the fracas died down. Matt Chapman and Willy Adames — who wound up to punch Freeland — were ejected, leaving the Giants without the entire left side of their infield for the rest of the game. Freeland was ejected, too, leaving the Rockies without their starting pitcher.
Devers, meanwhile, was left to circle the bases while Antonio Senzatela warmed up.
The two-run home run gave the Giants a 2-0 lead and gave Devers 15 home runs in 67 games since he was traded to San Francisco by the Boston Red Sox in June.
The game at Coors Field is practically meaningless in the context of the season. Both the Giants (69-69) and the Rockies (39-99) are well out of postseason contention. Nothing like a little bad blood to spice up the game.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Lee Corso says goodbye, changing of the Tide, Arch sadness, and more
CFB: New national championship favorite emerges after top college football teams falter
HEISMAN WATCH: Updated 2025 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1: New favorite, Arch Manning plummets
SPORTS MEDIA: Veteran NBC sportscaster reveals what Micah Parsons trade says about Dallas Cowboys
VIRAL: Carlos Alcaraz entertains U.S. Open tennis crowd with audacious behind-the-back shot attempt