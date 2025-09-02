ESPN reveals 2025 'ManningCast' slate with 12 NFL games for Eli, Peyton Manning
By Matt Reed
The 2025 NFL season kicks off this week when the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys meet to launch the return of professional football, but ESPN is gearing up for its own coverage this season with the reveal of one of its bigger programs that's become a smashing hit throughout recent years.
The 'ManningCast' is officially back with Super Bowl champions Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, and ESPN is giving fans a healthy dose of the former quarterbacks with 12 games throughout the season, including a potential Wild Card game once the playoffs kick off.
The two have been wildly successful with their program in recent years after bringing on big-named guests and sharing funny moments together on-screen while also providing insight into the nuances of NFL matchups.
Their first matchup of the season will be Week 1 when the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears meet in an NFC North battle, but the one intriguing thing about the schedule for the 'ManningCast' is that one of them won't get to be involved with any of his two former teams this season, barring an update during the latter portion of the schedule.
As things stand, Peyton Manning isn't slated to cover any Denver Broncos or Indianapolis Colts games, however, Eli will have a New York Giants game against the New England Patriots in Week 13.
