The Big Lead's Roundup: Wemby, Clark and Tom Brady's job got harder
By Evan Bleier
Now that Tuesday is gone with the wind, it's time for a Humpday edition of the Roundup...Let's go...NFL kicker Harrison Butker has formed a political action committee...Taylor Swift alert: The actor now playing Rob Gronkowski will play Travis Kelce in a Lifetime holiday movie...Nick Chubb has a message for Cleveland fans ahead of his return...Aaron Judge breaks through amid postseason struggles...Tom Brady's broadcasting job on FOX got a whole lot harder as a minority owner of the Raiders...Thomas Tuchel's hiring as England manager draws backlash...Uncertainty lingers regarding new Comeback Player of the Year criteria in the NFL...There's something Victor Wembanyama would rather have than an NBA Championship...MLB News: Social media offers savage dunks on Yankees' Gold Glove finalist...LIV Golf is reportedly set to replace Greg Norman as CEO...Serena Wiliams had a cyst "the size of a grapefruit" removed from her neck...World Conker Championships investigates cheating concerns after winner found with steel nut...Bally Sports RSNs to be renamed for popular gaming brand as early as Monday: Reports...Victor Wembanyama criticizes NBA stars who don't "put as much work"...Caitlin Clark named to All-WNBA first team...Can a new docuseries add to the U.S. audience for the world’s No. 2 sport?
