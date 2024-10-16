Victor Wembanyama dunks on NBA stars who don't 'put as much work'
By Joe Lago
Victor Wembanyama is no longer a rookie in the NBA, but he's far from being considered a veteran. Still, the 20-year-old San Antonio Spurs star has enough credibility to speak his mind on certain topics about the league, and he did not shy away from sharing what surprised him the most during his Rookie of the Year campaign.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Wembanyama talked about the "good and bad" of NBA stars.
"How in a good way some of them are really impressive and inspiring in the way they approach the game every night," Wembanyama said. "But others that I used to like and now I'm just like nah. I'm not sure that they deserve, you know. ... They don't seem like they put as much work as I thought."
"Some of the guys it was kind of, some of the guys I've been watching growing up," he added. "I'm not disappointed, but I'm like that's it?
Questioning one's work ethic is one of the most damning accusations a fellow star, albeit a young one, can make. Wembanyama wouldn't reveal the players who he felt weren't exactly giving their all as far as their preparation, but he made sure to say it wasn't Kevin Durant, his childhood idol, or France teammate Rudy Gobert.
"I know their work ethic," Wembanyama said of Durant and Gobert. "I know how they view the game, and it's really inspiring and I want to do the same. I want to do the same."
As for who is actually on Wembanyama's all-insufficient worker team, well, that's what the internet was created for. Have at it, NBA keyboard warriors.
