Rob Gronkowski actor will play Travis Kelce in Lifetime holiday movie
By Joe Lago
Even if you haven't been watching FX's "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez," you must've come across a video or two of the show's portrayal of the first time Hernandez meets his most gregarious New England Patriots teammate — Rob Gronkowski.
The scene went viral last week with the real-life Gronkowski even laughing about how "over the top" the actor went in exaggerating The Gronk's mannerisms, including his unique laugh.
The actor who plays Gronkowski is Laith Wallschleger, whose IMDB profile lists roles on "NCIS" and "9-1-1" as his biggest TV credits along with parts in movies called "Operation Dragon" and "The Ritual Killer." (What? You haven't seen them?)
However, the 32-year-old Wallschleger's stock is rising in Hollywood. He'll be the lead actor in a Lifetime holiday movie called "Christmas in the Spotlight" in which he will play another future Hall of Fame tight end — Travis Kelce.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, "Christmas in the Spotlight" is based on "a pop star who hasn’t found Mr. Right, until she meets a professional football player backstage at one of her shows." Sound familiar?
The movie will be released November 23.
Gronkowski told Kay Adams last week that Wallschleger is "a good friend" who he's known for 14 years. He said the 6-foot-4 Wallschleger is his regular body double whenever he shoots commercials.
"He's shorter than me, and he's not as jacked as me, that's for sure," Gronkowski said. "And he's not as sweet as me. But he's all right."
Wallschleger is enjoying his newfound fame from playing Gronkowski. Last week on Instagram, he shared the "American Sports Story" scene that lit up social media.
