Caitlin Clark named to All-WNBA first team
By Joe Lago
Caitlin Clark added another honor to her long list of accolades for a transcendent first season in the WNBA.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark wins WNBA Rookie of the Year but not by unanimous vote
On Wednesday, the Indiana Fever point guard was named to the All-WNBA first team, becoming the first rookie to earn the honor since Candace Parker in 2008.
Joining Clark on the All-WNBA first team were two unanimous selections: league MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx. Both Wilson and Collier received all 67 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas rounded out the postionless first team.
The Liberty placed two players on the all-WNBA second team: guard Sabrina Ionescu and forward Jonquel Jones. They joined Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper, Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale.
Clark received the fourth-most first-place votes (52) and the fourth-most total points (302) in All-WNBA balloting. Her Rookie of the Year victory came under scrutiny due to her non-unanimous selection in which one of the 67 voters failed to cast their ballot for Clark.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: Aaron Judge breaks out with huge home run
SPORTS MEDIA: MLB Playoff ratings soaring
NFL: What Davante Adams brings to the Jets