Thomas Tuchel's hiring as England manager draws backlash
By Joe Lago
Two days after a report linked Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with the England head coaching vacancy, the English Football Association filled the position by hiring former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday.
RELATED: Former USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has a new gig in MLS
Like Guardiola, the 51-year-old Tuchel doesn't have national team experience, but he achieved domestic and continental success at club level in England, having led Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League title in 2021.
Tuchel's body of work wasn't the sticking point for some of England's most prominent soccer pundits. They hated the hiring simply because Tuchel isn't English.
Gary Neville acknowledged that Tuchel is a "great coach" and was "the best available coach in the Europe and the world at this moment in time." However, the former Manchester United and England defender feels the decision to hire the German doesn't support "the belief in English coaches."
"There is an element of disappointment in my head thinking about the fact the FA have gone to an international coach," Neville told Sky Sports.
Jamie Carragher expressed the same sentiment, saying national teams are about "your best (versus) their best."
"It just doesn't feel right to me that we have a foreign coach," Carragher told Sky Sports. "Again, it's not just about England. I don't think Italy should. I don't think Germany should. I don't think France should."
"I'm not going to lose any sleep over it," the ex-Liverpool and England defender added. "England have a brilliant manager, but I think England should have an English manager."
The protests of Neville and Carragher could be interpreted as xenophobic, but their feelings are nowhere near that strong. Both admitted that Tuchel is capable of elevating England's talent-rich senior team and ending the squad's major title drought. And that objective should be prioritized first by any England pundit or supporter.
Tuchel admitted he was "nervous" but called it a "good thing" due to his excitement about his appointment.
"I'm very honored," Tuchel said in a video posted on social media. "I will do everything to qualify for the World Cup, first of all, and that we have a successful World Cup and try to get a second star on our shirt."
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: Aaron Judge breaks out with huge home run
SPORTS MEDIA: MLB Playoff ratings soaring
NFL: What Davante Adams brings to the Jets