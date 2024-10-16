Harrison Butker forms political action committee to promote 'traditional values'
By Joe Lago
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker announced he has created a political action committee called Upright PAC to reclaim "traditional values" and "mobilize Christians" to vote.
Butker made the announcement in an Instagram post on Saturday along with his endorsement of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley.
Butker wrote that he is supporting Hawley because he has "seen first-hand a man who puts his Christian faith at the forefront of everything that he does — and understands that no title or office he will ever hold will be more important than that of Husband and Father."
He also wrote that he is creating Upright PAC "to promote and encourage Christian voters to vote, so that their voices are heard this November."
The Upright PAC website reiterates Butker's stated mission.
"We’re seeing our values under attack every day. In our schools, in the media, and even from our own government," the website states. "But we have a chance to fight back and reclaim the traditional values that have made this country great. That's why UPRIGHT PAC was founded."
Last May, Butker made headlines for sharing his societal and political views in acommencement speech at Benedictine College in Kansas City. Vocal about his Catholic beliefs in the past, he denounced Pride Month and President Joe Biden's abortion stance and addressed the women in the graduating class directly.
"I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," he said.
In August, the Chiefs made Butker the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, signing him to a four-year, $25.6 million deal that includes $17.75 million in guaranteed money.
