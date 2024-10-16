There's something Victor Wembanyama would rather have than an NBA Championship
By Max Weisman
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama appeared in a Sports Illustrated '10 Burning Questions' video posted to their YouTube account Tuesday. Wembanyama is entering his second season in the NBA after a rookie season in which he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks per game. He was named Rookie of the Year and made first-team All-Defense.
In the video, Wembanyama was asked if an Olympic Gold medal or NBA Championship would mean more to him.
"Olympic Gold medal would mean the most right now," Wembanyama said. "You can win way less [medals] in your career. It's very much more rare."
Wembanyama was on the French Olympic team that won the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. France lost in the Gold Medal game to the United States 98-87. Wemby led France with 26 points on 11-for-19 shooting, adding seven rebounds and two assists in the loss. It was their second straight silver medal at the Olympics, losing both times to the USA.
Perhaps that's why a gold medal would mean more to Wembanyama at this stage in his career. He's tasted defeat on the World's biggest basketball stage, but the Spurs missed the playoffs in his rookie season, finishing 22-60, 24 games out of the Western Conference play-in. If the Spurs make a deep run in the playoffs this season or even make the playoffs in general, maybe Wemby will rather win in the NBA Finals.
The Spurs begin their 2024-25 season against the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks on October 24. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. on TNT.
