Serena Wiliams had cyst 'the size of a grapefruit' removed from her neck
By Joe Lago
First of all, Serena Williams says "all is OK." That's what you need to know first about the health scare she experienced earlier this year.
In a TikTok video posted on Monday, Williams shared with her nearly two million followers a story about "a mass" on her neck that had her "mortified." Tests revealed that the lump was a brachial cyst and was benign, but doctors still advised to have it removed through surgery.
RELATED: Rafael Nadal's 'greatest achievement' praised by Novak Djokovic
"It was so big," Williams said. "It was the size of a grapefruit."
The video shows the 23-time Grand Slam winner going through the procedure, including the fluid inside of the cyst. She said doctors had to "put a drain in it because it was so much."
"Everything worked out, and I feel really happy to have worked with some great doctors. A little scared here, but excited for the next steps of healing."
The other happy ending of Williams' story? On the day she had the cyst removed, Williams made good on her promise to take her daughter Olympia to American Girl.
"I am feeling so grateful, and fortunately, everything worked out," Williams wrote on her TikTok post.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: Aaron Judge breaks out with huge home run
SPORTS MEDIA: MLB Playoff ratings soaring
NFL: What Davante Adams brings to the Jets