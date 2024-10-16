Tom Brady's broadcasting job got a whole lot harder as minority owner of the Raiders
By Max Weisman
Being Fox Sports' lead NFL analyst just got a lot harder for Tom Brady. NFL owners approved the greatest quarterback of all time's purchase of a minority share of the Las Vegas Raiders Tuesday. In a statement posted to his X account, Brady said he was thrilled his purchase was approved and that he can't wait be a part of the organization.
"I'm eager to contribute to the organization in any way I can, honoring the Raiders' rich tradition while finding every possible opportunity to improve our offering to fans," he wrote. "And most importantly, WIN football games."
There are some problems that have now arisen with Brady's purchase. As minority owner of an NFL team, there are now restrictions that will impact Brady's broadcasting job.
Brady will now not be permitted in another team's facility, not able to witness practices, not allowed to attend broadcast production meetings and not allowed to publicly criticize referees or other teams.
Those restrictions could severely impact his role as Fox's lead NFL analyst. During games he's called, Brady, who signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox, has already criticized other teams, calling out Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after throwing an interception Sunday.
"Party poor decision, partly just a physical mistake of not really driving that ball," Brady said. "Really great interception, I'm sure Dak didn't even see him when he let the ball go."
Would that criticism of Prescott fall under Brady's restriction of not being able to criticize other teams? That's up for the NFL to decide, but if yes, how can we expect real analysis if Brady can't say a quarterback's throw was a bad decision?
