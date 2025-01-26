Jalen Hurts breaks a crazy Super Bowl jinx by silencing his doubters
By Matt Reed
The conversations all week about Jalen Hurts was in regards to his health and if the former Alabama quarterback would be able to shine in the NFC Championship Game. Let's just say he answered those questions with massive answers and helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles back to the Super Bowl.
Hurts accounted for four touchdowns against the Washington Commanders, and now the Eagles will return to the Super Bowl for the second time since in four seasons. By doing so, Hurts ends a wild drought for Super Bowl-losing quarterbacks, becoming the first signal caller since Jim Kelly and the Buffalo Bills over 30 years ago to go back the NFL title game after losing their previous trip.
The disrespect for Hurts has only compounded as the season has progressed, despite the Eagles winning a franchise record 14 regular season games and earning the number two seed in the NFC. Hurts also made massive adjustments throughout the season, including protecting the football and putting Philadelphia in better spots to win games.
In the Eagles' first four games this season, Hurts had seven lost turnovers. However, he's only turned the ball over three times since Week 5 and that's a huge reason for Philadelphia heading to New Orleans for this year's Super Bowl.
Sunday marked a different showing for Hurts though, especially in the passing game. The Eagles made it part of the game plan early and often to move Hurts around and allow their quarterback to make plays with his arm.
Hurts connected with AJ Brown, Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert on several occasions, which opened up the run game further for Saquon Barkley.
Barkley's effectiveness has been the defining detail to Philadelphia's offense all season long, but his three touchdowns Sunday, plus Hurt's trio of scores, was the first time teammates have ever combined for six scores in an NFL playoff game.
Hurts and the Eagles still have work to do in two weeks when they take on either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, but if their quarterback plays like this again in New Orleans then Philly coud very well go on to secure their second Super Bowl trophy in franchise history.
