Shaquille O'Neal remembers Kobe Bryant with a 4-word message
The Los Angeles Lakers have been blessed with their fair share of NBA stars. But even among them, Kobe Bryant holds a special place in the hearts of fans.
While his 20-year stint with the organization, where he helped them win five NBA Championships played a role in it, his tragic passing in 2020 contributed a lot as well.
After all, the LA Lakers legend was just 41 years old when he passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant along with seven other passengers also lost their lives in the accident.
Speaking of which, the fifth anniversary of their deaths passed. Many paid homage to the late LA Lakers great, including Shaquille O'Neal.
The Diesel used his official Instagram handle to post a series of images to remember the late NBA great.
"Miss you lil bro & miss you too Gigi," Shaq wrote.
The dynamic duo of Kobe and Shaq helped the Lakers win three consecutive NBA titles under the coaching of the legendary Phil Jackson.
However, due to a clash of egos between the two stars, they ultimately went their separate ways. For years, there was some bad blood between them.
Fortunately, Shaq and Kobe put their differences behind them after retirement. Despite that, O'Neal has been vocal about how he wishes that they had done the same earlier.
After all, if there weren't any differences between Kobe and Shaq, they could have won at least a couple of more rings during the primes of their careers with the Lakers.
