Steph Curry left in disbelief after seeing embarrassing Warriors stat: "I did not...'
Any game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors is bound to be entertaining for NBA fans. But it feels like the rivalry is finally over.
After all, the Lakers had no problem putting away the 2022 NBA champs during their recent battle in the 2024-25 NBA season. It was the Warriors' third defeat in their last four games.
RELATED: Steph Curry claps back at fans who thinks he is fine with a mediocre team: 'Insane'
It was yet another defeat in an overall underwhelming season. In fact, Stephen Curry recently realized the gravity of the Warriors' slump after the defeat vs. the Lakers.
During the postgame interview, a reporter revealed that the Dubs are 1-20 when they trail after three quarters. The Baby-Faced Assassin couldn't believe that it was a real stat.
"What? Sheesh. I didn't know that. Some of the games [we lost] have been because we couldn't score,” Curry said. “Tonight, obviously, the situation, AD and Bron pretty much controlled possessions. [They were] trying to get AD on the block or in the mid-post, and he's knocking down the shots, so Bron was getting to the lane. I'm sure 1-20 is probably for a lot of reasons, but one of those kind of anomalies we got to figure out."
For the first time in a decade or so, the Warriors truly look like one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. A key reason behind their poor performance is the team's inability to score in the final quarter.
In fact, even Steph Curry was held to just 13 points by the Lakers as he failed to score a single point in the second half of the matchup. This truly sums up the Warriors' struggles in the 2024-25 NBA season.
