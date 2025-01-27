Josh Allen answered candidly about the Bills latest playoff loss to the Chiefs
By Max Weisman
The Buffalo Bills are headed home from the NFL Playoffs again, and for the fourth time in the last five seasons, it's at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs took a three-point lead with just over 3:30 to play and when Josh Allen's fourth-down prayer fell incomplete, Kansas City clinched its third straight trip to the Super Bowl, winning 32-29.
Following the game, Allen was clearly dejected from the loss.
"It's not fun," he said. "But to be the champs you gotta beat the champs and we didn't do that tonight."
"You can either get it done or you can't," he added. "And we didn't get it done."
Despite Allen seemingly shouldering the blame for the Bills' loss, he had another good postseason performance. Allen went 22-for-34 with 237 yards and two touchdowns. He added 39 yards on the ground and didn't turn the ball over. Allen played slightly better than his Kansas City counterpart. Mahomes threw for 245 yards and a touchdown and added two touchdowns on the ground, but he lost a fumble, the only turnover of the game.
Despite losing the turnover battle, Kansas City won the game, becoming the first team this postseason to turn the ball over more times than their opponent and win. The Chiefs have become the postseason boogeyman for the Bills', eliminating them four times in the last five years. Allen is now 7-6 in the playoffs, with four of those six losses coming to the Chiefs.
"They've ended a lot of teams' seasons, too," Allen said about being eliminated by the Chiefs again. "It's a good squad. They had a good plan tonight and, again, they made more plays than we did."
It's back to the drawing board for Buffalo again. The two teams will meet in the regular season once again next year, and while the Bills have been able to win the regular season matchups, they can't seem to get over the hump in the playoffs.
