Pete Carroll's a Raider, a surprise firing and the buzzer-beater seen round the world in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news on a Friday, but it's your last weekend with multiple NFL football games until next season kicks off in September...Sigh...Let's go...A legendary head coach will make his return to the sidelines in 2025...Pete Carroll is back in the NFL! Why the Raiders made the hire, plus our grade and what's next...Raiders linked to ex-Pro Bowl QB after Pete Carroll hire...Raiders hiring Pete Carroll as head coach is the ultimate high-risk, high-reward move...Chiefs trying to end this shocking 17-year drought by NFL teams that started with undefeated Patriots in 2007...Bobby Slowik's firing as Texans offensive coordinator is NFL's most shocking coaching change...Why Bobby Slowik job interview could only benefit the Bears...Nikola Jokic stuns fans with incredible shot to beat the buzzer...Nikola Jokić hits insane 66-foot buzzer-beater and makes history as the Denver Nuggets top the Sacramento Kings...Dan Quinn on Jayden Daniels: He puts in the work, that's where the success comes from...Name, image and goodness: How Ole Miss' Jaemyn Brakefield is using his NIL money to help raise a 16-year-old...‘Drive a dagger in:’ Is this the year the Buffalo Bills slay the king?...Joe Burrow's MVP candidacy proves what a disaster the Bengals were in 2024...What did the world look like the last time LeBron James didn't make the NBA All-Star game?...OKC Thunder have only lost three games at home, but they cannot win against Western rival...Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal get into a heated debate over Jimmy Butler...LIV Golf just locked down the sport's biggest YouTube creator...
NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Conference Championship Weekend
Surprise landing spots for top 10 NBA Trade Deadline targets
Shane Gillis reveals he gave Notre Dame a pep talk before national title game
Bill Belichick's UNC contract even rewards him for Pop-Tarts Bowl
Barkley betting: Historic season leading to all-time high rushing props
The Kelce takeover doesn’t end at 1 A.M.
‘Boomerasking’ is a big, self-centered foul in conversation
Despite crazy winds this week, PGA moves the Genesis Invitational to Torrey Pines
Danny McBride on the end of The Righteous Gemstones
Pizza driver gets $2 tip in snowstorm. Outcry leads to $30,000 more.
Read More: Thursday's Roundup
Lots of Conference Championship and Super Bowl appearances in the AFC West
A decade of the Jets being the Jets
That's cold man. Look out Philly.
The jumper looked good back in the day
It might be time to become a Baltimore fan
Reverse the curse!
The Patriots might actually win something this season
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Conference championship: previews….
NFL: …and TV announcers
MLB: Flaherty frustrated by teams unwilling to spend
CFB: 2025 pre-season rankings released