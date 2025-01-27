Jets' Aaron Glenn, Darren Mougey need to make right call and cut Aaron Rodgers
New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn took very little time getting to the matter on fans' minds after a disastrous 2024 season, discussing Aaron Rodgers' future with the team on Monday.
Speaking to reporters, Glenn said he and incoming general managed Darren Mougey would be having conversations about Rodgers' future with the team soon.
“Aaron Rodgers will be talked about,” Glenn said, per Zach Rosenblatt and RJ Kraft of The Athletic, “We’ve already texted that communication with Aaron Rodgers. And as we continue to look at the roster, we’ll make decisions accordingly and that’s with a number of people on the team.”
Glenn noted that they'd be going over the whole roster, not just Rodgers' status with the team, but that there was no timetable on decisions being made.
“Me and Mougey are going to sit and talk and go over the whole roster,” Glenn said. “I will tell you now that is going to be the answer to a number of questions when it comes to the roster in general. We are looking forward to that process. I can’t tell you how long that process will be but the thing is we are going to make sure we get the right answer and we are not going to rush to this answer because we are going to the right answer.”
If Glenn is smart, he'll do what's best for the team and bring Rodgers' inauspicious tenure in New York to an end.
The Jets were one of the NFL's worst teams last season, and Rodgers was a significant factor in why. He posted the lowest quarterback rating of any season of his career in which he played at least 15 games, while also throwing for the second fewest yards, with the lowest completion percentage of any full season in his career. He struggled to build any kind of rapport with his receiving corps, and spent a not insignificant portion of the season taking thinly-veiled shots at Jets ownership.
Even if Rodgers isn't cooked, it's clear that this relationship between player and team isn't working. New York is going to be better off cutting their losses now and starting fresh, either with a young quarterback, or a more substantial rebuild in the near future when they have a better draft pick, and a more quarterback-laden draft board in a year or two. This has not been a good marriage, and it'll be best for everyone if they just decide to call it quits and move on with their lives.
