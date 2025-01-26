NBA's top-selling jerseys for first half of 2024-25 season
By Joe Lago
You couldn't tell the Golden State Warriors are struggling to stay above .500 by the jersey sales of their franchise legend.
Stephen Curry's No. 30 tops the chart of the NBA's best-selling jerseys, according to NBA.com's sales for the first half of the 2024-25 season. It's the third list in a row with Curry as the No. 1 jersey seller.
RELATED: Buy your favorite NBA jerseys from Fanatics
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has the No. 2 selling jersey, while Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum stands at No. 3 in jersey sales.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson made the biggest jump with his climb to No. 4. He ended the 2023-24 regular season with the 15th most popular jersey.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (No. 6), Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 11) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (No. 15) all made their debuts on the top jerseys list.
The defending champion Celtics are the NBA's No. 1 team in selling merchandise halfway through the regular season. It's the first time Boston has topped the list in 17 years.
The top five are rounded out by the Lakers (No. 2), Knicks (No. 3), Warriors (No. 4) and the Chicago Bulls (No. 5).
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Conference championship: previews…
NFL: …and TV announcers
CFB: Ranking next season’s top QBs
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Shaq and Chuck argue about Jimmy Butler