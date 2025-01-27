Does anyone outside of Philadelphia and Kansas City want this matchup?
By Max Weisman
We have our Super Bowl 59 matchup and for the second time in three years, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will play for the Lombardi Trophy. Kansas City eliminated the Buffalo Bills for the fourth time in the last five postseasons Sunday night, beating them 32-29. Philadelphia, on the other hand, defeated the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC title game, forcing four turnovers in the win.
We could have had a new blood Super Bowl matchup in Commanders vs. Bills, but instead we have an Eagles-Chiefs rematch. It seems no one outside of the two cities participating in the Super Bowl wanted to see this matchup.
The Eagles seemed destined to return to the Super Bowl from their first offensive drive. After holding the Commanders to a field goal on an impressive opening drive from the visiting team, Philadelphia flexed its muscles.
Running back Saquon Barkley needed only one play to get into the end zone, taking it 60 yards to the house and electrifying Lincoln Financial Field. Barkley would score twice more for the Eagles, and Jalen Hurts had three rushing touchdowns of his own in the Eagles blowout of their division rival.
Over in the AFC, the Chiefs and Bills provided NFL fans with a back-and-forth thriller, and, surprise surprise, there was a refereeing controversy in a game that involved the Chiefs. With the Bills holding onto a 22-21 lead early in the fourth quarter, Buffalo was facing a 4th-and-1 on the Kansas City 41-yard line. Quarterback Josh Allen tried to sneak it across the line to gain and it seemed he converted. Everyone on the CBS broadcast believed that the review of the play would go Buffalo's way, but Allen was ruled short and Kansas City took over on downs.
The Chiefs drove down the field and took the lead on the ensuing drive. The Bills still ended up with a chance to tie or win the game, but on 4th-and-5 from the Buffalo 47-yard line, Allen was under pressure from three Chiefs almost immediately, and his Hail Mary heave downfield fell incomplete.
And now we have a Super Bowl matchup only Chiefs and Eagles fans are happy with. Kansas City is looking to become the first team in the Super Bowl era to three-peat, while Philadelphia wants to exact revenge on the Chiefs for their Super Bowl 57 loss. The game will be played on February 9 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
