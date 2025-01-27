A former NBA All-Star is making another attempt to re-enter the league
By Max Weisman
Two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas is making another attempt at a return. According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, Thomas signed into the G-League on Monday and will be joining the Utah Jazz's affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. Charania reported that Thomas is expected to make his debut for the Stars sometime this week.
Thomas appeared in six games for the Phoenix Suns last season, averaging just 3.2 minutes and 1.3 points per game. He's played for eight teams since being traded from the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the Kyrie Irving trade.
RELATED: LeBron James gets furious after seeing his name on luxury list: "LIES!"
Since his debut in Cleveland in October 2017, Thomas has played for the Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets and the Suns. He appeared in 40 games for the Wizards in 2019-20, but has barely seen playing time in the NBA since the league returned from its COVID-19 hiatus.
Thomas is best known for his two full seasons in Boston, when he finished fifth in MVP voting averaging 28.9 points per game in 2017. He made a successful comeback to the league last season, getting called up to the Suns in March after averaging 32.5 points per game in the four games he played for the Suns' G-League affiliate.
He signed two 10-day contracts with Phoenix before being offered a contract for the remainder of the season, but did not get it renewed for the 2024-25 season. Thomas could be in action as early as Tuesday when the Stars take on his former G-League team, the Valley Suns. If Thomas gets called up to the Jazz, it will be the 11th NBA team he's played for.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Jalen Hurts makes history
NFL: Saquon, Eagles the perfect match
MLB/NFL: Ex-Dodger, Yankee mocks salary cap
NBA: LeBron, Curry lead top-selling jersey list again