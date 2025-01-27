Travis Kelce is excited about the Chiefs' opportunity at history
By Max Weisman
The Kansas City Chiefs have made it back to the Super Bowl and this time they're looking to make history. The Chiefs won their third straight AFC Championship Sunday night, beating the Buffalo Bills 32-29, and have become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions to return to the biggest stage in football.
That's one piece of history. The next step is to become the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions. In order to do that, Kansas City will have to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl 57, just two years ago. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce knows the gravity of the situation his team is in, on the brink of even more history.
"It's a new feeling right now, but I'm just excited," Kelce said following the win. "I'm happy for the guys that are doing this for the first time, trying to make it everything for them. But I know there's bigger fish to fry and that's the Philadelphia Eagles down there in New Orleans."
The Eagles will be looking for revenge on Super Bowl Sunday for the loss they endured two years ago. Kelce said the Chiefs will be aware of that during their preparation.
"We know they're gonna have a sour taste in their mouth from the last time we played them in the Super Bowl," Kelce said. "That being said, we gotta go to work. We gotta go to work and make sure we're ready to handle it."
27 combined starters, including both quarterbacks, from the game two years ago will be participating in this year's clash. Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni, the head coaches of both teams, are also still with their teams.
Will the Chiefs complete the three-peat or will the Eagles get their revenge? Super Bowl 59 will kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on February 9.
