NBA insider reveals major 'concept' of Bradley Beal trade to Bulls
With the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline around the corner, many teams are now setting up to make significant moves to improve their rosters.
One key player who is expected to be traded before the deadline is none other than disgruntled Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.
Butler will return to action after serving a two-game suspension as the Heat get ready to take on the Orlando Magic. However, it doesn't mean that Jimmy's stance on securing a move away from Miami has changed.
In fact, his preferred destination, the Phoenix Suns are slowly but surely taking steps towards trading for him. First, the Suns acquired three future first-round draft picks from the Utah Jazz. But even with a haul of picks, the Suns will likely need a third team to complete the move to acquire Jimmy Buckets.
With that said, NBA insider Brian Windhorst recently reported that the Chicago Bulls could be that team and they will likely be a destination for Bradley Beal. After all, the Butler trade can be completed without moving Beal.
"They are absolutely involved in conversations with the Suns involving a possible Jimmy Butler [trade] — not that Jimmy Butler would end up in Chicago," Windhorst said. "We are talking about Bradley Beal. The Bulls and the Suns have talked about the concept of Bradley Beal ending up in Chicago. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, I’m not saying it’s close. Obviously, Beal has a no-trade clause.”
As Windy mentioned, the Bulls will help the Suns facilitate this trade if they get Beal. But at the end of the day, Beal holds his future in the palm of his hand, thanks to the no-trade clause in his contract.
Either way, this is a new development in the Jimmy Butler trade saga after his public fallout with the Heat.
