Ramifications of Soto spend, a viral meltdown and an incoming Belichick bomb in today's Roundup

By Evan Bleier

New Met Juan Soto got the bag to move to Queens.
New Met Juan Soto got the bag to move to Queens.
If you've got a case of the Mondays, sport events like tonights Simpsons-themed game between the Bengals and Cowboys on "MNF" are a good cure...Let's go...Juan Soto's reported 15-year, $765 million Mets contract proves they're New York's new top team...Soto contract echoes 2000 A-Rod deal. Could similar fallout follow?...$1 million per homer? $27,000 a point? $229 per second? Sports is loaded with money oddities...Five players who could sign MLB's next big contract, and why it might take a while to beat Aaron Judge's $360M...Where do Yankees and Red Sox go from here?...Juan Soto's massive new contract includes an interesting clause...Jon Heyman's WFAN meltdown goes viral: 'I’m done with you and I’m done with WFAN'...Jon Heyman's crashout on WFAN's Keith McPherson was iconic...Bill Belichick 'very surprised' he hasn’t heard from NFL teams...Bill Belichick talks UNC football coaching job and makes pitch to recruits on "Pat McAfee Show"...Bill Belichick on North Carolina head coaching job; 'We'll see how it goes'...Green Bay is Doug Gottlieb's team, not his therapy outlet...Why a meme fueled Buddy Hield's scoring outburst vs. the Timberwolves...Steph Curry is on the verge of breaking a Michael Jordan scoring record...Steve Kerr gets real on Draymond Green copying Steph Curry's 'Night-Night' celebration...USMNT star Christian Pulisic out until 2025 with muscle tear...

Final College Football Playoff rankings: Here's how they will look

Warde Manuel, CFP committee show 12-team process has potential of bright future

U.S. senators pen letter to FTC and DOJ about FanDuel and DraftKings’ influence

Slugger Teoscar Hernandez and Dodgers reportedly facing gap in negotiations

Breaking down Clemson's 2025 College Football Playoff outlook

Josh Allen has played himself into the favorite for NFL MVP

Packers-Lions makes NFL history with massive streaming audience

A Jets–Aaron Rodgers divorce could get very expensive

A.J. Brown bluntly calls out Jalen Hurts for Eagles' pass game woes

Jim Harbaugh quotes Scottish sailor in declaring Chargers' battle cry

NBA coach Mike Brown repeats phrase 26 times to emphasize Kings' key to success

