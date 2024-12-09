Ramifications of Soto spend, a viral meltdown and an incoming Belichick bomb in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
If you've got a case of the Mondays, sport events like tonights Simpsons-themed game between the Bengals and Cowboys on "MNF" are a good cure...Let's go...Juan Soto's reported 15-year, $765 million Mets contract proves they're New York's new top team...Soto contract echoes 2000 A-Rod deal. Could similar fallout follow?...$1 million per homer? $27,000 a point? $229 per second? Sports is loaded with money oddities...Five players who could sign MLB's next big contract, and why it might take a while to beat Aaron Judge's $360M...Where do Yankees and Red Sox go from here?...Juan Soto's massive new contract includes an interesting clause...Jon Heyman's WFAN meltdown goes viral: 'I’m done with you and I’m done with WFAN'...Jon Heyman's crashout on WFAN's Keith McPherson was iconic...Bill Belichick 'very surprised' he hasn’t heard from NFL teams...Bill Belichick talks UNC football coaching job and makes pitch to recruits on "Pat McAfee Show"...Bill Belichick on North Carolina head coaching job; 'We'll see how it goes'...Green Bay is Doug Gottlieb's team, not his therapy outlet...Why a meme fueled Buddy Hield's scoring outburst vs. the Timberwolves...Steph Curry is on the verge of breaking a Michael Jordan scoring record...Steve Kerr gets real on Draymond Green copying Steph Curry's 'Night-Night' celebration...USMNT star Christian Pulisic out until 2025 with muscle tear...
Final College Football Playoff rankings: Here's how they will look
Warde Manuel, CFP committee show 12-team process has potential of bright future
U.S. senators pen letter to FTC and DOJ about FanDuel and DraftKings’ influence
Slugger Teoscar Hernandez and Dodgers reportedly facing gap in negotiations
Breaking down Clemson's 2025 College Football Playoff outlook
Josh Allen has played himself into the favorite for NFL MVP
Packers-Lions makes NFL history with massive streaming audience
A Jets–Aaron Rodgers divorce could get very expensive
A.J. Brown bluntly calls out Jalen Hurts for Eagles' pass game woes
Jim Harbaugh quotes Scottish sailor in declaring Chargers' battle cry
NBA coach Mike Brown repeats phrase 26 times to emphasize Kings' key to success
Simpsons style arrives in Dallas
Hopefully she likes North Carolina
Could be worth a watch
Nice try, but it didn't work
It's in the game
Having fun in Lakerland
The Soto treatment coming to the NFL?
Well that was predictable
Ouch
Also ouch
The ball, even when doinked, keeps bouncing their way
