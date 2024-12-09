Steve Kerr gets real on Draymond Green copying Steph Curry's 'Night-Night' celebration
The Golden State Warriors outplayed the Minnesota Timberwolves in their recent matchup. It was a Stephen Curry show, who finished the night with 30 points to his name.
Apart from Curry, Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga also had impressive scoring nights. However, one of the biggest talking points of the game was veteran forward Draymond Green's insane solo play against Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert.
With the game clock winding down in the fourth quarter of the game, Green got a chance to play 1-on-1 basketball against Gobert.
Considering the two stars' history, NBA fans couldn't be more excited for the matchup. Green, who hardly has any flashy plays in games, decided to dribble past Gobert and slam the ball for a dunk.
After the impressive move, Green pulled out the 'Night-Night' celebration as he signaled that the game was over. The celebration has widely been popularized by his teammate Steph Curry. Head coach Steve Kerr had a hilarious reaction to the incident during the postgame conference.
"He’s no Steph Curry, but it was a decent impersonation, and I appreciate the passion behind it," Kerr said while laughing.
Per Kerr, the veteran forward gave it his best shot, but still couldn't match Curry's version of the celebration. Even Curry commented on the moment and claimed he "liked" the extra aggression in Green's version.
Kerr, Curry, and Green have helped the Warriors win over NBA Championships since 2015. It was nice to see the trio laugh for once instead of being burdened with the sadness of being on a losing streak.
