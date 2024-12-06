The Big Lead

Gambling Dan Campbell, struggling Steph Curry and prayers for Randy Moss in today's Roundup

By Evan Bleier

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on at Ford Field in Detroit. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Everybody's working for the weekend and it's finally, mercifully, here...Let's go...Dan Campbell explains Lions' fourth-down decision...Packers hope to get revenge on Lions in playoffs...Why Lions’ shootout win over Packers ranks among Dan Campbell’s most special...Dan Campbell hilariously tells Lions unsung hero to 'keep throwing up'...Stats show Steph Curry is holding the Warriors back this season...Randy Moss steps away from ESPN due to 'personal health challenge'...Michael Malone admits East team is 'superior' to Denver Nuggets...Lakers fans in unison about LeBron James after team's injury report vs. Hawks...Former Ohio State head coach denies return rumors, has 'full confidence' in Ryan Day...One live mascot is banned from the SEC Championship...Did Matt Langel miss his window to leave Colgate?...Ben Johnson's head coach job 'criteria' seems intended for Bears...Ashton Jeanty's NFL outlook after Boise State superstar declares for 2025 NFL Draft...5-Star defensive line prospect Justus Terry commits to Texas; Longhorns have No. 1 2025 recruiting class...49ers GM John Lynch responds to Kyle Shanahan trade rumors...Lionel Messi is voted Major League Soccer’s 2024 MVP...The end of an era in Formula 1...Jake Retzlaff, BYU’s first Jewish QB, lands NIL deal with Manischewitz...

It's fantasy football's most important week

Bill Belichick’s college interest could be a message to NFL owner

2024 MLS Cup: Where the final will be won or lost

The case for Joe Schoen and Brian Dabol with the New York Giants

Taylor Swift just might save Target's Christmas

Lindsey Vonn returns to ski racing this weekend

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State at odds over restructuring deal with coach's future cloudy, per report

George Pickens claims not to know who Greg Newsome is ahead of Browns-Steelers rematch

NFL Playoff Picture 2025: Goff, Lions clinch berth; updated bracket, standings

Jacob Trouba trade grades: Who won the Rangers and Ducks deal?

