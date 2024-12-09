A.J. Brown bluntly calls out Jalen Hurts for Eagles' passing game problems
By Joe Lago
Not much brotherly love is being felt these days between two of the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest stars.
Despite a 22-16 home win over the Carolina Panthers that boosted the Eagles to an 11-2 record, wide receiver A.J. Brown didn't hide his frustration with quarterback Jalen Hurts in his postgame media availability after receiving a season-low-tying four targets.
RELATED: Cooper DeJean 'didn't expect' to put Derrick Henry 'on the ground'
When asked how the offense can improve, the three-time Pro Bowler gave a one-word response: "Passing."
And when asked how difficult it is to get in rhythm when only 21 passes are attempted, Brown bluntly said: "Incredibly tough."
Brown, who was acquired from the Tennessee Titans in 2022 to give Philly a bona fade No. 1 receiver, has made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons while averaging 97 catches, 1,476 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. This year, the 27-year-old has totaled 48 catches for 836 yards and four TDs in 10 games. That's a pace for just 67 receptions, 1,170 yards and six TDs.
Brown said there's "not much conversation" between him and Hurts about the state of the Eagles' passing game. However, with Saquon Barkley enjoying an MVP-worthy season as the offense's new focal point, it's hard to argue with the results.
Head coach Nick Sirianni has opted to ride a ball-control attack and the emergence of a young, talented defense to nine consecutive wins. Hurts has only five interceptions after throwing 15 picks last season.
The conservative approach is winning games, but it's not making the star wideout happy. Brown threw his helmet on the sidelines after not getting the ball during Sunday's win.
When asked why he threw his helmet at the bench, Brown maintained his brevity. "Three and out," he replied.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: Soto makes Mets the kings of New York
CFB: Warde Manuel explains why SMU stayed in Playoff
CFB: Bluechip programs left out of the Playoffs
CBB/SPORTS MEDIA: Doug Gottlieb is in over his head