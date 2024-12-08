CFP committee excludes 18 teams in preseason top 25
By Ty Bronicel
Thanks to NIL and the transfer portal, parity has never been more prevalent in college football than right now.
That's apparent after the first 12-team college football playoff (CFP) bracket was announced Saturday.
The teams that will miss out on the playoff include Alabama, defending national champion Michigan, Ole Miss and Florida State, which were all ranked in the preseason top 10 polls, both the Associated Press one and the coaches' one, which basically mirrored each other.
All told, an incredible 18 of the perceived top 25 preseason teams are left out of college football's big dance.
It would be one thing if 18 missed out on being one of the big four, but with 12 teams you figured surely 'Bama's getting in.
Nope.
Well, definitely defending champion Michigan will find its way in.
No, sir.
SMU, of all programs, stemmed the Tide's roll.
RELATED: Warde Manuel, CFP committee show 12-team selection process has potential of bright future
Meanwhile, Michigan faltered to a 7-5 record.
December Madness I tell ya.
Other top-25 ranked teams seemed certain to get into the 12-team mix only to have disappointing seasons while overlooked schools (Hello, Arizona State) provided great surprises.
Here now, the preseason top-25 teams (with their ranking in parentheses) who must be shocked to be on the outside looking in.
Alabama (No. 5)
Mississippi (No. 6)
Michigan (No. 9)
Florida State (No. 10)
Missouri (No. 11)
LSU (No. 12)
Utah (No. 13)
Tennessee (No. 15)
Oklahoma (No. 16)
Oklahoma State (No. 17)
Kansas State (No. 18)
Miami (No. 19)
Texas A&M (No. 20)
Arizona (No. 21)
Kansas (No. 22)
USC (No. 23)
North Carolina State (No. 24)
Iowa (No. 25)
