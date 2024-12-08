The Big Lead

CFP committee excludes 18 teams in preseason top 25

You know it was a wild and wacky college football season when both Alabama and Michigan failed to make the 12-team playoff.

By Ty Bronicel

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer. / Gary Cosby Jr- USA Today Network via Imagn Images
Thanks to NIL and the transfer portal, parity has never been more prevalent in college football than right now.

That's apparent after the first 12-team college football playoff (CFP) bracket was announced Saturday.

The teams that will miss out on the playoff include Alabama, defending national champion Michigan, Ole Miss and Florida State, which were all ranked in the preseason top 10 polls, both the Associated Press one and the coaches' one, which basically mirrored each other.

All told, an incredible 18 of the perceived top 25 preseason teams are left out of college football's big dance.

It would be one thing if 18 missed out on being one of the big four, but with 12 teams you figured surely 'Bama's getting in.

Nope.

Well, definitely defending champion Michigan will find its way in.

No, sir.

SMU, of all programs, stemmed the Tide's roll.

Meanwhile, Michigan faltered to a 7-5 record.

December Madness I tell ya.

Other top-25 ranked teams seemed certain to get into the 12-team mix only to have disappointing seasons while overlooked schools (Hello, Arizona State) provided great surprises.

Here now, the preseason top-25 teams (with their ranking in parentheses) who must be shocked to be on the outside looking in.

Alabama (No. 5)

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer against Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer against Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mississippi (No. 6)

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin whistles at a player in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin whistles at a player in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Michigan (No. 9)

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore looks on against Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore looks on against Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State (No. 10)

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell. / Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Missouri (No. 11)

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

LSU (No. 12)

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the Oklahoma Sooners on Nov 30, 2024.
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the Oklahoma Sooners on Nov 30, 2024. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Utah (No. 13)

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham against Iowa State on Nov. 23, 2024.
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham against Iowa State on Nov. 23, 2024. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Tennessee (No. 15)

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel questions a referee during a game between Tennessee and UTEP on Nov. 23, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel questions a referee during a game between Tennessee and UTEP on Nov. 23, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma (No. 16)

Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables on Oct., 12, 2024.
Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables on Oct., 12, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma State (No. 17)

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy yells after a play against the TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 9, 2024.
Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy yells after a play against the TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 9, 2024. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Kansas State (No. 18)

Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman argues a call against West Virginia Mountaineers on Oct. 19, 2024.
Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman argues a call against West Virginia Mountaineers on Oct. 19, 2024. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Miami (No. 19)

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Texas A&M (No. 20)

Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Mike Elko.
Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Mike Elko. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Arizona (No. 21)

Arizona Wildcats head football coach Brent Brennan.
Arizona Wildcats head football coach Brent Brennan. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Kansas (No. 22)

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold.
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

USC (No. 23)

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley.
Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

North Carolina State (No. 24)

North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren.
North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Iowa (No. 25)

Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz.
Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

