Steph Curry is on the verge of breaking Michael Jordan's unique scoring record
Most NBA players tend to lose their edge in their mid-30s. But there are a few players who have aged like fine wine in the NBA.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is undoubtedly among them, but so are Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. In fact, for what it's worth, Michael Jordan was still an elite scorer during his two-season stint with the Washington Wizards before being crippled by multiple injuries.
Speaking of MJ, he still holds the fourth place for scoring at least 30 points in a game after turning 35 years old. Jordan has 39 such games to his name. Only James, Karl Malone, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are ahead of the Chicago Bulls legend.
MJ still remains the guard with the most 30-point games after turning 35 years old. However, following Steph Curry's sensational 30-point performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jordan is on the verge of losing that record.
Right now, the Baby-Faced Assassin is just two 30-point games short of overtaking Jordan on the list. Sure, he has gone through a rough patch over the last few weeks, he will likely break the record before the end of the season.
After all, Curry has proven time after time that even though he is one of the oldest players in the league, the opposing team can never go easy on him.
As for the Golden State Warriors, they have now improved to a solid 14-9 record in the 2024-25 NBA season, thanks to Curry's scoring outburst against the Timberwolves.
