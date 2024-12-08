Final College Football Playoff rankings: Here's how they will look
By Joe Lago
Warde Manuel and his fellow College Football Playoff committee members have one big question left to answer in determining the 12-team tournament field.
SMU or Alabama?
Manuel insisted that no idle team would lose its postseason spot during conference championship weekend. However, the Mustangs sure looked playoff-worthy in a thrilling 34-31 loss to Clemson in the ACC championship game.
Also, the committee had already considered SMU playoff material going into the weekend as the eighth-ranked squad, so the Mustangs shouldn't be punished for losing an extra game beyond the regular season.
Two-loss SMU should bump three-loss Bama for the final at-large berth. However, the CFP committee might be compelled to keep the Crimson Tide — and their well-known brand — in the playoff mix.
"It would be criminal if we are not in," Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee told reporters. "It would be wrong not just to our team but to what college football stands for."
The playoff suspense will end Sunday at noon ET when the committee reveals its final rankings. Here is how the last CFP top 25 and resulting bracket should look.
1. OREGON (13-0).
Won 45-37 vs. Penn State in Big Ten championship.
Last ranking: 1.
2. GEORGIA (11-2).
Won 22-19 vs. Texas in SEC championship.
Last ranking: 5.
3. TEXAS (11-2).
Lost 22-19 vs. Georgia in SEC championship.
Last ranking: 2.
4. PENN STATE (11-2).
Lost 45-37 vs. Oregon in Big Ten championship.
Last ranking: 3.
5. NOTRE DAME (11-1).
Did not play in Week 15.
Last ranking: 4.
6. OHIO STATE (10-2).
Did not play in Week 15.
Last ranking: 6.
7. TENNESSEE (10-2).
Did not play in Week 15.
Last ranking: 7.
8. INDIANA (11-1).
Did not play in Week 15.
Last ranking: 9.
9. BOISE STATE (12-1).
Won 21-17 vs. UNLV in Mountain West championship.
Last ranking: 10.
10. ARIZONA STATE (11-2).
Won 45-19 vs. Iowa State in Big 12 championship.
Last ranking: 15.
11. CLEMSON (10-3).
Won 34-31 vs. SMU in ACC championship.
Last ranking: 17.
12. SMU (11-2).
Lost 34-31 vs. Clemson in ACC championship.
Last ranking: 8.
13. ALABAMA (9-3).
Did not play in Week 15.
Last ranking: 11.
14. MIAMI (10-2).
Did not play in Week 15.
Last ranking: 12.
15. MISSISSIPPI (9-3).
Did not play in Week 15.
Last ranking: 13.
16. SOUTH CAROLINA (9-3).
Did not play in Week 15.
Last ranking: 14.
17. IOWA STATE (10-3).
Lost 45-19 vs. Arizona State in Big 12 championship.
Last ranking: 16.
18. BYU (10-2).
Did not play in Week 15.
Last ranking: 18.
19. MISSOURI (9-3).
Did not play in Week 15.
Last ranking: 19.
20. UNLV (10-3).
Lost 21-7 vs. Boise State in Mountain West championship.
Last ranking: 20.
21. ILLINOIS (9-3).
Did not play in Week 15.
Last ranking: 21.
22. SYRACUSE (9-3).
Did not play in Week 15.
Last ranking: 22.
23. COLORADO (9-3).
Did not play in Week 15.
Last ranking: 23.
24. ARMY (11-1).
Won 35-14 vs. Tulane in AAC championship.
Next game: Dec. 14 vs. Navy (8-3).
Last ranking: 24.
25. MEMPHIS (10-2).
Did not play in Week 15.
Last ranking: 25.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PROJECTIONS
First-round byes:
1. Oregon (Big Ten champion)
2. Georgia (SEC champion)
3. Boise State (Mountain West champion)
4. Arizona State (Big 12 champion)
First-round matchups:
12. SMU (at-large) at 5. Texas (at-large)
11. Clemson (ACC champion) at 6. Penn State (at-large)
10. Indiana (at-large) at 7. Notre Dame (at-large)
9. Tennesee (at-large) at 8. Ohio State (at-large)
