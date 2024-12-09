Josh Allen has played himself into the favorite for NFL MVP
By Max Weisman
The Buffalo Bills lost a shootout to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, falling 44-42 after failing to recover an onside kick with under a minute to play. The Bills, at 10-3, don't have to worry about the AFC East. They've already clinched a franchise-record fifth-straight division title, but are now tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second seed in the AFC. The Bills and Steelers are two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs, over whom the Bills have a head-to-head tiebreaker.
What Buffalo has that Pittsburgh and Kansas City don't, however, is the likely 2024 NFL MVP. Josh Allen's performance Sunday against the Rams could have sealed his first MVP award, and the Bills' first since 1991.
Allen totaled six touchdowns in the Bills' loss. In order, Allen recorded a one-yard rushing touchdown, a 41-yard passing touchdown, a 51-yard passing touchown, a one-yard rushing touchdown, a 21-yard passing touchdown and a one-yard rushing touchdown. He became the first player in the history of the NFL with three passing and three rushing touchdowns in the same game. Allen is now 10th in the league in rushing touchdowns with nine, and sixth in passing touchdowns with 23.
Following the game, Allen took the blame for the loss. That's right. The guy who contributed six touchdowns to his team said the loss was his fault.
"I gotta find more completions," Allen said. "I gotta be better for our guys."
This was fifth game in which Allen recorded at least one passing and at least one rushing touchdown this season. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Allen is the favorite to win MVP at -450.
Buffalo can't let this loss affect them. They have another tough game next week at the 12-1 Detroit Lions in what could be a Super Bowl preview. A win over the Lions could go a long way in keeping Buffalo in contention for the number one seed in the AFC.
