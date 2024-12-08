Green Bay is Doug Gottlieb's team, not his therapy outlet
Doug Gottlieb is a national college basketball analyst who hosts a radio show for Fox Sports. He's also the head coach of Green Bay's men's basketball program, and it seems like the hot take nature of radio is impacting how he coaches his program
The Phoenix brought Gottlieb in to coach the program this year while allowing Gottlieb to continue his radio show. So far, it hasn't worked out as Green Bay is 2-8 despite having the nation's leading scorer.
Well, at least he's on the roster.
Anthony Roy, a senior guard from Oakland, leads Division-I in scoring at an even 28 points per game. However, he and Gottlieb aren't seeing eye-to-eye, which resulted in Roy's benching in Saturday's 22-point loss to conference rival Cleveland State.
"I owe it to the guys to play the guys that do what we ask them to do," Gottlieb said after the game.
"There's things that transpired that I don't find appropriate to play today, and I made the personal decision to not play Anthony Roy."
When players sign a letter of intent, they're being asked to stay eligible and help lead your programs to wins. At 28 PPG, Roy is clearly doing all he can, so Gottlieb needs to be more specific about what Roy did that was so detrimental to the team.
"Too many times in my life, and probably too many times in the last six months, I've acquiesced based upon this, based upon that. ...And you wake up and you're like, 'What am I doing?'"
Green Bay hired Gottlieb to win the Horizon League, not take out the frustrations of his life's cowardice on his players, especially the best player on the team.
In this era of NIL and the transfer portal, players don't have to tolerate Gottlieb's type of coaching, especially not when the team is awful and he's off doing radio shows. If he wants to win games this year and get any decent recruits in the future, this vendetta against Roy must stop.
