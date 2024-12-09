Mike Brown repeats phrase 26 times to emphasize Kings' key to success
By Joe Lago
You made your point, Mike Brown. Crystal clear, in fact.
And if the Sacramento Kings players don't get the message, well, that's on them.
In explaining how his Kings could improve offensively, the head coach said his team needs to be more "methodical" about "playing the right way" by "stacking ... possession after possession after possession after possession after possession after ..."
Watch the video below. Brown drives his point home in the most mesmerizing fashion.
"You guys got what I'm saying, all right?" said Brown to punctuate his point amid laugher from the media.
Sunday's 141-97 home victory over the Utah Jazz was Sacramento's second-straight explosion of 140 points or more. On Friday, the Kings blew out the San Antonio Spurs 140-113 on the road with six players scoring at least 16 points.
Sacramento broke out of its season-long 3-point shooting slump Sunday by making 22 of 44 3s against Utah. Before the game, Brown told reporters that the Kings can overcome their 3-point woes by playing great defense. After the game, he gave another way to win — saying it 26 straight times.
Long after Brown's Sactown tenure is done, Sunday's postgame sound bite will live on, much in the same way supreme NBA philosopher Rasheed Wallace repeated the memorable words "Both teams played hard."
