Jim Harbaugh quotes Scottish sailor in declaring Chargers' battle cry
By Joe Lago
If you had not noticed by now, Jim Harbaugh is not your typical football head coach, and he's made that abundantly clear throughout his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
His quirkiness after taking the Chargers job began when he opted to stay in an RV down by the beach in the offseason, and it continued to show itself in various ways from his over-enthusiastic smacking of Justin Herbert's shoulder pads to his fully-clothed, post-practice cold tub ritual.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh's quirks continue with Chargers players' recovery regimen
Harbaugh's comments to the media can be unusual as well, and his postgame press conference after Sunday night's heartbreaking 19-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was another example.
Matthew Wright's game-winning 31-yard field goal off the left upright clinched the Chiefs' ninth-straight AFC West title and continued K.C.'s incredible run of great luck this season. Afterward, Harbaugh was asked about the message he gave to his 8-5 Chargers, who, despite the defeat, remain squarely in the NFL playoff picture.
"I'm reminded of Sir Andrew Barton," Harbaugh told reporters before quoting the Scottish sailor's ballad. "'Fight on, my men,' Sir Andrew said. 'I'm a little wounded but not slain. I'll lay down and bleed awhile. And will rise and fight again.'"
When he returned from his quick time travel to the 15th century, Harbaugh described the hard-fought division showdown at Arrowhead Stadium as "two really good teams" battling.
"Nothing but respect for the Chiefs, the way they play," Harbaugh said. "Their physicality, their confidence, their belief in the system and each other. We were trying to better that in all those four areas and came up two points short of that."
"It was a battle," he added. "It was a football fight on both sides."
At that moment, Harbaugh could have chosen to quote Shakespeare — "Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more" — but alas, he did not.
