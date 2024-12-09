USMNT star Christian Pulisic sidelined until 2025 with muscle tear
By Joe Lago
The injury bug has bitten Christian Pulisic yet again.
The 26-year-old American soccer star has been plagued with fitness issues throughout his club career in Europe, and he was dealt another blow last Friday when he left in the 38th minute of AC Milan's 2-1 loss at Atalanta.
The Athletic's James Horncastle reported Monday that Pulisic will be sidelined until January after a scan revealed a low-grade muscle tear in the right calf of the United States men's national team forward.
The injury interrupts a breakout season in Italy's Serie A by Pulisic, who has emerged as the catalyst for the AC Milan attack. He has totaled eight goals and six assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the legendary Italian club.
Pulisic struggled with injuries at Chelsea during his tenure in the English Premier League. His inconsistent health (as well as the club's never-ending coaching carousel) prevented him from clearly establishing himself at the London club. The 2020 FA Cup final summed up Pulisic's Chelsea career when he scored a brilliant fifth-minute goal but suffered a hamstring injury two minutes into the second half.
The U.S. kicks off its 2025 schedule with a friendly against Venezuela, but Pulisic and his fellow national team starters were not going to play in that game. The USMNT's January camp and exhibition match are typically used to assess new talent and domestic-based players, namely from Major League Soccer.
