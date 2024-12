CHRISTIAN PULISIC OUT UNTIL 2025, reports @JamesHorncastle, due to minor calf tear πŸš‘



Milan hoping for January 3 return for Pulisic, who's enjoying career-defining season. Here's to a speedy recovery for USMNT man; here's to 2025 being a year of more bangers & broken records πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ pic.twitter.com/q7hKLeYVt5