CHRISTIAN PULISIC OUT UNTIL 2025, reports @JamesHorncastle, due to minor calf tear 🚑



Milan hoping for January 3 return for Pulisic, who's enjoying career-defining season. Here's to a speedy recovery for USMNT man; here's to 2025 being a year of more bangers & broken records 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/q7hKLeYVt5