The Big Lead's Roundup: Jurickson Profar, coaching hot seats and a Drake Maye move?
By Evan Bleier
After another wild weekend in the world of sports, we're back at it with a Monday edition of the Roundup...Let's go...LeBron James gave Bronny some fatherly advice after his scoreless game...Dad also said playing with his son on the Lakers meant "everything"...A quarterback change might be coming in New England — but it's probably too late for Drake Maye to save a season that is going off the rails...Dallas Cowboys game-winning hero did it all with an injury that doesn't sound real...Every team in the NFL has now won at least one game...Jurickson Profar trolled everyone after pulling off an insane play in Dodgers-Padres on Sunday...Fans are fuming over ESPN's new FPI college football rankings...Vanderbilt and Arkansas are facing six-figure fines after huge college football upsets...Michael Irvin embodied every Miami fan with his emotional reactions on the sideline...The Bruins signed goalie Jeremy Swayman to an eight-year extension worth $66 million...Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is the new favorite to win the Heisman with 1,031 yards and 16 touchdowns in five games...George Pickens's limited playing time was attributed to a weird reason by Mike Tomlin...MLB playoffs bringing out the best (worst?) of local media...Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball auction proceeds without litigation...All the Davante Adams trade talk is picking up steam...A $20 million plaza by Vienna Beef will honor the Chicago hot dog’s history...
