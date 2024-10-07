NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 5
By Tyler Reed
Another week has come and gone in the 2024 NFL regular season. Just like every week before it, Week 5 proved in a few games that none of us really know what is going to happen during each week of the season.
From surprise undefeated teams to surprise teams with losing records, the NFL has plenty to discuss this week, especially the future of certain head coaches.
Here are the head coaches on the hot seat after Week 5:
Antonio Pierce
Antonio Pierce took over the Las Vegas Raiders last season, posting a 5-4 record as coach. But it wasn't the record that won the front office over; it was Pierce's attitude. Pierce seemingly brought a new energy to a franchise desperate to see a postseason appearance.
RELATED: Atlanta Falcons & Tampa Bay Buccaneers breathe life into TNF with overtime thriller
However, the Raiders suffered a 34-16 loss to a Denver Broncos team that is also looking to build a strong future. The Raiders currently sit at 2-3, and quarterback play could be the final nail in Pierce's brief tenure as head coach of the franchise.
Robert Saleh
Robert Saleh's tenure as the head coach of the New York Jets may have ended last season when Aaron Rodgers went down in Week 1. The veteran quarterback doesn't look like his MVP self this season, and the Jets don't look like the darlings everyone expected them to be.
The Jets' ugly loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 sums up the kind of season it has been in New York. A meeting with the Buffalo Bills next Monday night could be the moment that tells the story of Saleh's career.
Kevin Stefanski
Every coach that has made the list so far has a common issue: quarterback play. Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski knows all about that, as the guaranteed man Deshaun Watson isn't looking like the talent that the Browns front office was hoping for.
Now, it is not all Watson's fault. The quarterback was sacked seven times in the team's loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The wheels are falling off quickly in Cleveland, and the head coach will be the first to go if they can't get back on track.
Sean McDermott
Two weeks ago, many would have considered the Buffalo Bills one of the top two teams in the league. Flash forward, the Bills have dropped to games in a row, and Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans felt like it could have been avoided.
McDermott has had great success during his time in Buffalo. However, the coaching blunders dating back to the fake punt in last season's postseason are starting to rub the fanbase the wrong way.
Zac Taylor
The Cincinnati Bengals' excuse of starting the season slow can't be used when the team is 1-4 on the year. Again, the Bengals let a victory slip right out of their hands after a special team blunder, and now their high hopes for this season are becoming a nightmare.
Who takes the blame for not having their team prepared? That's right, head coach Zac Taylor. The Bengals can't get over their Super Bowl hangover, which could lead Taylor right out the door.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Headlines from a wild Week 6
CFB: Vanderbilt parties after shocking Alabama (VIDEO)
SPORTS MEDIA: ‘College Gameday’ has wild first visit to Cal
NBA/WNBA: Victor Wembenyama draws inspiration from Caitlin Clark