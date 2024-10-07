Jurickson Profar trolls everyone after pulling off insane play in Dodgers-Padres
By Max Weisman
Jurickson Profar wasn't about to let Mookie Betts equal Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis hit a solo home run in the first inning of Game 2 of the NLDS series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Los Angeles took Game 1 Saturday night 7-5.
In the home half of the first inning, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts thought he had equaled Tatis' blast. Betts hit a ball to deep left field and Profar gave it a chase and made a leap at the ball but acted as if he didn't catch it. Betts, the fans and even Fox were all fooled, but after a few seconds, the umpires called Betts out after seeing Profar made the catch.
Betts had rounded second before he realized he, and not the ball, was out. Fans couldn't believe the troll job Profar pulled.
If that wasn't bad enough for the Dodgers, in the top of the second inning San Diego added to their 1-0 lead. With two outs and a man on third base, David Peralta hit a ball to straightaway center field and in the blink of an eye, the Padres led 3-0.
The Dodgers and Padres now find themselves in the exact same situation as in Game 1, just one inning later. San Diego led 3-0 after one inning before Shohei Ohtani had his first postseason moment. Ohtani smacked a baseball 372 feet to right field to tie the game at three. The Padres added two in the third inning, but Los Angeles scored the game's next four straight runs, winning 7-5.
The Dodgers loaded the bases in the bottom of the second inning with no outs but managed only one run after a sacrifice fly and a lineout to Padres first basemen Luis Arraez who made the catch and tagged the bag for a double play.
