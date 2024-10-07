Caitlin Clark to compete in LPGA pro-am golf event The Annika
By Joe Lago
Asked about her offseason plans once her record-setting WNBA rookie season was over, Caitlin Clark said she would spend her time golfing "until it gets too cold in Indiana." She also joked about becoming "a professional golfer."
Clark wasn't kidding about giving pro golf a try.
The WNBA Rookie of the Year will participate in the LPGA Tour's penultimate event of the year — The Annika, which will be held November 11-17 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
Clark will play in the November 13 pro-am event of The Annika, the tournament hosted by former LPGA great Annika Sorenstam. The day before, Clark will participate as a panelist in the Women’s Leadership Summit.
“I love golf so the opportunity to play in the Pro-Am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam’s name on it is so exciting,” Clark said in the LPGA's press release.
"I’m looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women’s Leadership Summit, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika," Clark added.
The Annika is held during Parity Week, "a grant-giving initiative to celebrate and amplify girls and women in sports and education," according to the LPGA.
“I have been following Caitlin’s career during college and now on the WNBA stage, and what she is doing to bring attention to women’s sports both on and off the court is outstanding,” Sorenstam said. "I’m excited to meet Caitlin and for her to join us at Pelican Golf Club in November in what will be an exciting week for women’s sports.”
Clark has not shared her basketball plans this offseason. She could play in Europe or join Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 league created by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.
Clark's next move could be MLB announcing. She has an open invite from the Philadelphia Phillies after her play-by-play work was captured by Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull and the video went viral.
