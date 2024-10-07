Davante Adams trade talk picking up steam
By Max Weisman
Davante Adams could be playing for a new team as soon as Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver requested a trade from Vegas last Monday and although the Raiders were reportedly blindsided by the request from the star receiver, they've been working to make a deal with a team.
That move could be made sooner rather than later. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Monday that a trade could be made within the 'next 48 hours'. Russini added that Adams' preferred landing spots are the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints, but the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills aren't out of the running.
However, Las Vegas is facing some hurdles in finding a trade partner. According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Raiders are asking for a second round pick and additional compensation, but no team has met that yet.
In three games this season, Adams has 27 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown, but he's missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.
The Jets certainly seem like a smart trade partner for Vegas. Aaron Rodgers is under center for New York, and he and Adams already have a relationship from their days in Green Bay. Adams set a career high in receiving yards, 1,553, with Rodgers throwing to him in 2021, and led the league in touchdowns with 18, also a career high, catching passes from Rodgers in 2020.
The Jets, while they have Garrett Wilson, would love an additional weapon that Rodgers is already familiar with. Wilson is the team's leading receiver this season with 292 yards. Additionally, it may be surprising to learn that Rodgers hasn't thrown for 300 yards or more in a game since the 2021 season. With Adams on the team, Rodgers may be able to end that streak quicker.
The Jets couldn't come back against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday morning in London and fell to 2-3. They host the Bills on Monday night next week.
