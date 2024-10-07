Dallas Cowboys game-winning hero did it all with an injury that doesn't sound real
By Tyler Reed
NBC's Sunday Night Football turned into Monday morning football, as the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers was delayed due to weather. Even with the delay, both teams came out and put on a show, especially in the fourth quarter.
The game was decided in the Cowboys' final drive when quarterback Dak Prescott found receiver Jalen Tolbert in the endzone on fourth down with 20 seconds remaining. The play gave the Cowboys a 20-17 victory and earned Tolbert the nickname 'nuts of steel.'
Tolbert's teammate Tyler Smith was asked about the game-winning play after the game and delivered some news that shocked everyone. Smith claimed that Tolbert sprained his nuts on the play before the game-winning touchdown. Now, I have never dealt with spraining the boys, but it sounds like the most unimaginable pain that a man can go through.
The Cowboys have been looking for another receiver to step up, and Tolbert will be able to tell his kids about the time he won the team a game with sprained nuts, a tale that is old as time.
This game will forever be known as the sprained nuts game.
