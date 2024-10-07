Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball auction proceeds without litigation
By Joe Lago
This Los Angeles Dodgers drama has been exhausting.
Their latest feisty National League Division Series with the San Diego Padres? No, the saga over the auction of Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball.
The three parties who are all claiming ownership of Ohtani's historic ball reached an agreement with Goldin Auctions in a deal that will allow the auction to go forward without concerns of pending litigation, according to Darren Rovell.
The ball has been up for auction since September 26 with bids approaching $2 million. The winner of the auction will retain sole ownership of homer ball No. 50, but Rovell reports that the three parties who have claimed ownership "will continue their litigation to determine where the proceeds of the auction will end up."
"I'm very happy this was resolved," Goldin founder Ken Goldin told Rovell. "This ensures that we have an uninterrupted auction, and that the winning bidder will get unencumbered title."
Rovell also reported that an in-court meeting between the three parties will no longer happen. However, the national pastimes — baseball and lawsuits — did come together.
Christian Belanski was the man in the black shirt who ended up with Ohtani's 50th home run ball after a mad scramble in the left-field seats of the Miami Marlins' LoanDepot Park. Max Matus filed a lawsuit claiming Belanski stole the ball from him, and a second lawsuit emerged from Joseph Davidov, who claimed video evidence shows him "grabbing and possessing" the ball.
