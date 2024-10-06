Fans fuming over new ESPN FPI college football rankings
By Max Weisman
The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide were shocked by the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday losing 40-35 in Nashville. It was the first time Alabama lost to Vanderbilt since 1984, snapping a 19-game winning streak against their SEC foe. Alabama played the entire game from behind and key turnovers cost them the win.
Vanderbilt, though, secured their first ever win over the AP No. 1 team and their first win over a top five team in program history. They were previously 0-60. What was even more surprising, though, was that Alabama is still one of the three best teams in the country according to ESPN's latest FPI rankings.
Fans have the right to be confused at the computer generated rankings. Alabama is ranked third in the nation, and along with one loss teams such as Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Notre Dame is ranked ahead of undefeated Oregon, Penn State and Miami. Even though Georgia lost to Alabama, they probably should be ahead of the Tide, who have a much worse loss than the Bulldogs.
Additionally, the Clemson Tigers are ranked 11th in the rankings. Their only loss of the season was to Georgia, and while they looked awful in the loss they have looked very impressive against everyone else they've played.
Fans have noticed other discrepancies in the rankings.
