Michael Irvin embodies every Miami fan with emotional reactions on sideline (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
The nightcap of Week 6 of the college football season was one that made fans want to do anything but sleep. California made their first time hosting ESPN's College GameDay a memorable one, as the Golden Bears were on the brink of ending the Miami Hurricanes' undefeated season on Saturday night.
However, a 21-point comeback by the Hurricanes gave the ACC favorites a 39-38 victory on the road. Miami's perfect season stays on track, and the fans, including former Miami star Michael Irvin, can breathe a sigh of relief.
Irvin was on the sidelines acting like every drunk friend you wish you didn't take to the bar to watch the game with. Emotions were at a boiling point during the Hurricanes' comeback and probably brought up a level due to sticking a camera in Irvin's face.
In the end, Goliath stood tall as Miami kept its undefeated dreams alive, as well as keeping Cam Ward's Heisman candidacy alive. No matter when one played for Miami, it seems like that passion never goes away. For Irvin, the Miami passion is too much to contain.
