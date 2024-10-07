LeBron James gives Bronny advice after scoreless, history-making game
By Joe Lago
LeBron James and Bronny James made NBA history on Sunday, when they took the floor together as the first-ever father/son duo in the Los Angeles Lakers' 118-114 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns in Palm Desert, California.
LeBron played 16 minutes and produced his usual all-around stat line of 19 points, five rebounds and four assists. Bronny was scoreless in his 13 minutes, grabbing two rebounds with four turnovers and three fouls.
RELATED: LeBron James, Bronny James making NBA history meant 'everything'
The Jameses played side-by-side during a four-minute, nine-second stretch in the second quarter. LeBron set up Bronny for his only shot of the game — a dribble-handoff 3-pointer that Bronny missed.
“I was really hoping that wing three on the little side DHO had gone in,” first-year head coach JJ Redick told reporters. “That would have been a cool moment, but they’ll have a lot of moments together, I’m sure.”
Sunday also was Bronny's 20th birthday, which made the history-making moment extra special for LeBron. "Ultimately, to be able to work with your son. I think that’s one of the greatest things that a father can ever hope for or wish for," LeBron said.
LeBron also had advice for Bronny, who, as the 55th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, has a long way to go to become a fixture in the Lakers' rotation.
“I just told him, ‘Keep getting better,’” LeBron said. “I think, honestly, he’s young. Just turned 20. He’s young and wants to continue to improve. And that’s what is most important.
"So every time you get a moment out there, just continue to make winning plays. Continue to learn from his mistakes. Learn from the good things. And, I think, if he continues to do that, he’ll keep getting better and better as every moment goes on and on.”
Bronny is making a giant leap from college. He played one year at USC, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.3 minutes and shot 36.6% from the floor.
In two NBA preseason games, Bronny is averaging 1.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 2.5 turnovers in 14.7 minutes. He is shooting 14.3% from the field (1 for 7) and has missed both of his 3-point attempts.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: What coaches are on the hot seat after Week 5?
MLB: Padres’ Jurickson Profar trolls Dodger fans
CFB: Fans fuming after Alabama stays in Top 5
SPORTS MEDIA: Michael Irvin was VERY into Miami’s latest thriller