George Pickens' limited playing time attributed to weird reason by Mike Tomlin
By Joe Lago
Both Pittsburgh Steelers fans and fantasy football managers had the same question throughout the team's 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
Where was George Pickens?
The Steelers' No. 1 wide receiver played only 59% of the offensive snaps, and while he drew a team-high seven targets, Pickens only had three catches for 26 yards, 21 coming on one reception. He also spent an entire second-quarter series on the bench.
When asked why Pickens played just 34 of 57 offensive snaps, head coach Mike Tomlin attributed it to a very surprising reason — "snap management."
"We just wanted to kind of minimize his reps in an effort to get more productivity," Tomlin told reporters. We're just trying to rep-manage in terms of the totality in the big picture.
"He wasn't less of a focal point in terms of our intentions of what we wanted to do offensively, but we did want to cut his reps a little bit in an effort to get higher quality play, just in general."
Tomlin said it was "no different" than how defensive linemen snaps are monitored, similar to six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. However, Heyward is 35 years old. Pickens is 23 and should be having a breakout third season for the Steelers with new quarterback Justin Fields.
"It is just about snap management," Tomlin said. "It is no underlying story to be quite honest with you."
The longtime Steelers coach managed to keep Antonio Brown focused for nine productive seasons in Pittsburgh. However, despite Tomlin's "honesty," it's difficult to not think there's another reason for Pickens' reduced snaps.
