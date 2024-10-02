Roundup: Kay Adams, a new Home Run Derby and disgusted MLB fans
By Evan Bleier
Yesterday's Roundup marked the start of spooky season and the MLB playoffs. Today's Hump Day edition is a bit more of the same. Boo...Let's go...MLB Wild Card Day 1 recap: A good day to be a road team...Kay Adams continues to ignite dating rumors with New York Giants star...MLB fans are disgusted by sponsorship on players' helmets...Going Yard: Home Run Derby is the event of every '90s kid's dreams...Shohei Ohtani tops 2024 MLB player jersey sales as Nike promises uniform changes...Gonzaga's move to the Pac-12 may be the first of its kind during the realignment era...Here’s how to spend less time in line at Disney...Chicago Bulls to hold "Derrick Rose weekend" in honor of former NBA MVP...Lauryn Hill sued by Fugees bandmate over tour cancellation...Jerod Mayo is considering sending a struggling Patriots running back to the bench...Former Packers running back Eddie Lacy was charged with "extreme DUI"...A junk dealer in Pompeii had a Picasso painting in the living room for 50 years without knowing it...The 100 best albums of the 2020s so far...Don Johnson celebrated the 40th anniversary of Miami Vice with a star-studded tribute..."Insulting" Caitlin Clark narratives called out by WNBA great Sue BirdNFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Who deserves to be No. 1 a month into the season?...Michael Jordan's 23IX Racing files antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR...The Davante Adams-to-Chiefs trade speculation is just plain silly...
A "symptom-free" Tua Tagovailoa could start for Dolphins in Week 8 after concussion
2025 NFL mock draft: Travis Hunter rises all the way to top of first round
Charles Barkley expanding media empire even as he sticks with TNT
Merriam-Webster adds "jam band" to dictionary
Imprisoned ex-Jaguars employee sues FanDuel for $250 million
Why Pete Rose's death won’t get him into the Hall of Fame
How comedian Lauren Lapkus "let go" of her lifelong SNL dream
MLB encounters more team broadcast chaos with Diamond Sports Group
It was one L of a season for the 2024 Chicago White Sox
New Yorkers, join the Topo Chico Discovery Tour with Julius Randle as he bids farewell to NYC
Behold, the ancient origins of wine
Blazer Scoot Henderson had himself a high time at media day in Portland
The next LT? Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty has rushed for 845 yards and 13 TDs in four games
Niners quarterback Brock Purdy really likes trucks and Taco Tuesday
None of these umpires should be working the MLB playoffs...
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Likely destinations for Devante Adams
NBA: Bulls announce plans for “Derrick Rose Weekend”
CFB: 17-year-old Bama wideout Ryan Williams’ NIL value skyrocketing
MLB: Hit king Pete Rose dies at 83, leaves complicated legacy