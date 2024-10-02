Davante Adams-to-Chiefs trade speculation is just plain silly
By Joe Lago
It would be like the Boston Red Sox trading with the New York Yankees. Or the Los Angeles Lakers doing a deal with the Boston Celtics. Sworn enemies just don't do business with each other.
So it's puzzling that NFL pundits are trying to make a case why the Las Vegas Raiders would trade star wide receiver Davante Adams to the rival Kansas City Chiefs.
There are plenty of logical reasons for the Raiders to deal Adams to the Chiefs if the compensation in return sets up Las Vegas nicely for the future, namely to potentially draft or acquire a franchise quarterback. But anything less than an absolutely no-brainer of an offer, general manager Tom Telesco has to permanently cross Kansas City off the list of potential trade partners.
Why? Because it's the Chiefs. That's why.
Kansas City is the main rival of the Silver and Black, with the teams' hatred dating back to their time as combatants in the old AFL. The head-to-head series hasn't been much of a rivalry for most of this century, especially in the bigger picture with the Chiefs winning eight consecutive AFC West titles and three of the last five Super Bowls. However, that doesn't mean that Raider Nation's disdain for Chiefs Kingdom has waned.
It's bad enough that Kansas City fans regularly pack the stands at Allegiant Stadium when the Chiefs play the Raiders in Las Vegas. And it was especially annoying for Raiders fans to see K.C. win its latest Vince Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant. Most of all, it's been painful for them to watch Patrick Mahomes, the best QB in the game, orchestrate perennial postseason success with Andy Reid, the best coach in the sport.
Mark Davis' tenure as Raiders owner has been marred by bad decision after bad decision under his watch — from giving Jon Gruden the keys to the franchise to believing in Josh McDaniels' ability to instill "The Patriots Way." He can ill-afford to make the unforgivable blunder of helping the despised Chiefs complete the NFL's first-ever Super Bowl three-peat.
So it was reassuring for Raider Nation to see Adam Schefter's report that Kansas City is "not expected to be an option" for an Adams trade. Apparently, common sense is winning out ... so far.
And for those bringing up the fact that the Red Sox and the Yankees swung a deal just last year, you are correct. They did. But it was a four-player swap with Alex Verdugo going to the Bronx. Verdugo is a fine player, but he's not the equivalent of Davante Adams. And are the so-called fiercest rivals going soft?
When the dumpster fire that was McDaniels' Raiders tenure reached its nadir, angry fans at Allegiant Stadium voiced their displeasure at Davis over the state of the franchise. The owner's retort: "Smarten up!"
He would be wise not to have Davante Adams traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.
